Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.33.

ITP opened at C$31.14 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$10.48 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

