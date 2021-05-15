Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of ITPOF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

