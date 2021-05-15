Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ITPOF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

