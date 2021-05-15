InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Raised to $17.50 at Desjardins

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price increased by analysts at Desjardins from $16.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IIPZF stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.