InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Raised to $16.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

IIPZF opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

