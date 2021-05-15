International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $63.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

