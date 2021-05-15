International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.