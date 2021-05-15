International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Paper by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

