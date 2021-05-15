International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $52.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in International Paper by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $63.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

