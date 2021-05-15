International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post $18.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $18.26 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $18.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.81 billion to $74.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.54 billion to $76.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $144.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,569. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

