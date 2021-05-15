IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntelGenx is a drug delivery company focused on the development of oral controlled-release products as well as novel rapidly disintegrating delivery systems. The Company uses its unique multiple layer delivery system to provide zero-order release of active drugs in the gastro-intestinal tract. IntelGenx has also developed novel delivery technologies for the rapid delivery of pharmaceutically active substances in the oral cavity based on its experience with rapidly disintegrating films. The Company’s research and development pipeline includes products for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain management, hypertension and smoking cessation. “

Shares of OTCMKTS IGXT opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 774.28% and a negative net margin of 1,025.30%.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

