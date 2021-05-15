Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,193 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

