Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,238 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $150.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

