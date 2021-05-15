Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $772,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $287,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,211 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

