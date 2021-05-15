Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

MAR opened at $143.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

