Insider Selling: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) General Counsel Sells 21,592 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) General Counsel Marlan D. Walker sold 21,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $22,455.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TXMD stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $412.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81,499 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

