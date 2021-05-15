Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $76,807.35 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $76,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PSMT stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after acquiring an additional 265,845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 869.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $5,778,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

