Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,398,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,787,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

