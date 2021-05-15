Insider Selling: Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) EVP Sells $2,153,350.29 in Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PNR opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.