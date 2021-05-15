Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells 118,000 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James L. Robo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.12 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

