Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Chris Jammet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.11 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

