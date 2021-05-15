Insider Buying: HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) CEO Purchases $18,650.00 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $18,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,321.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HCHC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $310.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in HC2 by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,450,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 1,134,713 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,146,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 173,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the first quarter worth $1,544,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

