Insider Buying: Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.17 earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

