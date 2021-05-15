Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Inseego reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07.

INSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Inseego stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $792.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.