Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 161.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

