Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce sales of $45.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.70 million to $47.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $189.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after buying an additional 354,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,867,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,277,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $8.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.41. The stock had a trading volume of 166,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,955. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

