Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.94. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -83.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

