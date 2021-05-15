Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to $23.00 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.84% from the stock’s previous close.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

