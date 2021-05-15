Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INGXF. CIBC lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

