InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Announces Earnings Results

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 67,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,250. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

