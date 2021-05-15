Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,565 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE INGR opened at $96.73 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

