ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 353,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,541,864 shares.The stock last traded at $12.79 and had previously closed at $12.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

