Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

IEA opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.24 million, a PE ratio of 192.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 25.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth $5,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth $4,163,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 74.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

