Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.72. 1,495,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.