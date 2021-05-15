Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INFN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of INFN opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,980. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.