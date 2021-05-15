Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.40 on June 1st

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4008 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35.

Industrias Bachoco has decreased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Industrias Bachoco has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Industrias Bachoco to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

NYSE IBA opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.