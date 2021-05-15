Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) SVP Sells $22,800.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,048 shares in the company, valued at $206,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

