Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. Sells 9,100 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 62,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

