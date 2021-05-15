Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.28.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$38.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.27. The company has a market cap of C$28.56 billion and a PE ratio of -22.22. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -53.11%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

