Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is in the business of mining, refining and the marketing of platinum group metals, especially platinum, as well as nickel, copper and cobalt. Implats is also involved in the secondary sourcing of material through Impala Refining Services which enables it to capitalise on the group’s competitive advantages in processing and refining. The group’s operations on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (Impala Platinum, Marula Platinum, the Leeuwkop project and Two Rivers) and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe (Zimplats and Mimosa) give it a significant base of attributable reserve and resource ounces of platinum. Implats also has investments in Aquarius Platinum Limited and its subsidiary Aquarius Platinum (South Africa) Limited which have PGM operations in southern Africa. There are also offshore exploration projects in Botswana, Mozambique, Madagascar and Canada. “

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Impala Platinum stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impala Platinum (IMPUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.