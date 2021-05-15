Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.90.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 45,018.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

