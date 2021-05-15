ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 80,946 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides ImageWare Authenticate, a biometric multi-factor authentication solution for the enterprise; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing secure credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, a software development kit and a secure credential component of identity management and security solutions, which offers various ID functionality.

