iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ILIAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ILIAF opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.26. iliad has a 52 week low of $181.50 and a 52 week high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

