IFP Advisors Inc Sells 86 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,282.48 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,372.13 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,385.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,184.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

