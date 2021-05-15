IFP Advisors Inc Sells 425 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,875,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after acquiring an additional 183,941 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 495,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 45,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 199,018 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 48,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

