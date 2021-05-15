IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 614 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.