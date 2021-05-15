IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,887 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 148.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold a total of 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

