IFP Advisors Inc Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 271,355 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $180,913,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $141.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

