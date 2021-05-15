IFP Advisors Inc Has $267,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

