IFP Advisors Inc Has $242,000 Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,525,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,971,000 after buying an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.